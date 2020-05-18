LAUSD Reaches $ 2.1 Million Sexual Abuse Settlement With Alumnus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML6d6bd70e38a3c3cb34affa80fa1a1fa817%

– The Los Angeles Unified School District struck a multi-million dollar settlement with a student who alleges that her third-grade teacher Paul Chapel sexually assaulted her during the 2010-11 school year when she was 8 years old.

The judge approved the $ 2.1 million settlement Monday with the 17-year-old plaintiff.

Chapel, who taught at Telfair Elementary School, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in September 2012 after being convicted of abusing underage boys and girls.

RELATED: Former third-grade LAUSD teacher sentenced to 25 years for molesting 13 children

LAUSD previously entered into agreements with 12 alumni who agreed to a $ 30 million collective agreement in May 2016.

Additionally, the district reached $ 2.1 million settlements last July with two now-adult plaintiffs alleging abuse.

%MINIFYHTML6d6bd70e38a3c3cb34affa80fa1a1fa818%

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)