LASD reports 174 employees, 644 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Monday that 174 employees and 644 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to numbers released Monday, 574 employees are currently in quarantine and 1,008 have returned to work.

Of the employees who tested positive, 130 are sworn personnel and the rest are professional or "civil,quot; personnel. Of those in quarantine, 439 are sworn personnel.

Meanwhile, 5,162 inmates are currently in quarantine and 353 have been isolated.

Of those who are isolated, 265 have tested positive and the rest have been tested and await results.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection," have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

