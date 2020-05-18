LAPD Wants to Test All Coronavirus Detainees – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles police want to evaluate every person their officers arrest for coronavirus.

Los Angeles Police Department chief Michel Moore says prisons are already testing newcomers, but those tests take days to return. Therefore, Moore wants the city to buy a rapid test system, which could determine if someone is infected in 15 minutes.

Moore says the rapid results test would help them isolate sick detainees faster and keep officers and other detainees in local jails safe. To date, 110 LAPD employees have tested positive for coronavirus, but approximately half have recovered.

However, there are concerns about the accuracy of some of the faster tests.

The tests are free and available to all Los Angeles County residents.