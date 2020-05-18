Landscaping company expands to keep up with demand – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Landscaping companies have been deemed essential during the pandemic, and Unique Landscaping, based in Colleyville, says they have not only been busy, but now need to hire more jobs to keep up with the workload.

Donna Kauffman is the Director of Design and Sales and said: "It is the beginning of our spring season, so we are always increasing. So we are fortunate in that reason. Our work is by word of mouth, we are an established company. We have passed for other things, so we know how to organize when items happen and take care of our employees. "

Daniela Núñez is the company's Director of Human Resources and said they have about a dozen jobs that they want to fill soon.

"We are looking for all positions. All positions are open from landscape technicians to administrative offices. We are currently looking for landscape foremen, horticulturists and landscape technicians, "said Núñez.

Jobs can be part-time or full-time and do include benefits for full-time jobs.

Kurt Kauffman is the Production Manager and said they are focused on keeping their employees safe during this pandemic and connected to their families.

"We want them to have a family life. Which is really important. Our hours are 7:30 to 3:30 so you can go home after working hard and having a life, "he said.

