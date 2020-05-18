Lakers begin workouts at El Segundo, Clippers to reopen practice facilities Monday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Lakers reopened their El Segundo practice facilities on Saturday for players to practice, and the Clippers will reportedly follow suit by reopening their Playa Vista practice facilities on Monday.

Lakers point guard Quinn Cook was one of the first players to train at the facility.

"We walked through the door and they had a full station outside … and there are two nurses out there, before we got out of the car they had to take our temperature," Cook told fellow Laker Jared Dudley on a live Sunday on Instagram. "Andrew, our type of team, already had our flip flops there, so we had to leave what we are wearing."

He said he was only able to remove the mask once workouts began.

"And I and Devontae Cacok were the only players there. And we had to wear our masks in the training room. But once we were on the floor, working, and in the weight room, working, we could take off our masks to work. ”

The Clippers are scheduled to reopen the Honey Training Center to players on Monday, a source told the Los Angeles Times.

It will be open for players to do limited training, rehabilitation activities and physical well-being, the Times reports.

The NBA hasn't played a regular-season game in more than two months. He suspended the entire game on March 12 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Golbert tested positive for coronavirus. The league and the players' union have been working frantically to determine whether and how to resume the season. The Lakers and Clippers held the No. 1 and No. 2 records respectively in the Western Conference when the game was suspended.