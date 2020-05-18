Lady Gaga facialist shares tips for getting radiant skin at home

It's no secret that everyone's daily routine looks a little different these days, but did you know that every little change can affect your skin?
According to the famous facialist Ada Ooi 001 London Skincare, whose list A clientele includes Lady Gaga, Rooney mara and Ellie GouldingChanges in lifestyle, such as increased stress, adjusting your diet, and prolonged screen time, can irritate your skin and lead to concerns such as dullness, breakouts, and dryness.
"Unfortunately, we are not made for changes that we naturally like," Ooi tells E! Exclusive news. "During this quarantine period, our brains undergo a prolonged change and constantly adapt, which puts stress on us psychologically or physically."
"These brain reactions directly affect what happens on our skin. The increased adrenaline makes us feel and sweat more and we are losing more water very quickly, which can lead to dry skin," he continued. "And when the body produces too much cortisol, the skin secretes excess sebum. Cortisol also increases the level of sugar in the bloodstream, triggering inflammation of the skin."
Do you need to restart your skincare a little? Here are Ooi's tips for restoring the natural glow of your skin at home:
Follow a nourishing routine for skin care:
When it comes to maintaining a radiant complexion, Ooi says that following a healthy skin routine is the way to go. This should consist of a cleanser, toner, serum and moisturizer treatment, as well as a weekly exfoliating treatment to remove dead skin cells. To find a routine that works for your skin, he suggests: "Look in the mirror at the main concern you want to focus on and develop your product by responding to that."
It always ends with a massage:
After cleansing, treating and moisturizing, Ooi recommends massaging the products into the skin with your hands or a facial tool as it will help revitalize the skin's appearance by stimulating blood circulation and removing toxins. Massaging your face is also a great way to remove tension in certain areas, which Ooi says is a welcome self-care remedy for those feeling anxious in the wake of the pandemic.
"A good sculpting exercise should include precise and repetitive massage movements on tight muscles where we could be squeezing tighter and tighter these days when we feel more restless, or even squeaking when you sleep," he says. "Another area that can always be tightened can be through and between our eyebrows, where we frown unconsciously. Massage helps the strained muscle to release accumulated acids, untie muscle knots and release slow fluids around the affected areas, which it can create swelling or extra weight on the skin leading to folds like the nasolabial fold (smile lines). " If you are interested in learning Ooi's facial massage techniques, you can follow his tutorials on YouTube.
Mix any old skin care products:
Separating yourself from expired skin care products can also help decrease skin irritation. "Clean your skin care cabinet. Discard expired items, or items that haven't been used in a long time," says Ooi, noting that any change in the texture and aroma of a product can also serve as an indicator of that his best moment has passed.
Eliminate sugar from your diet:
"Other factors that can trigger skin irritation may be diet change," explains Ooi. "Too much sugar in the bloodstream can cause glycation, which is when the level of sugar in the bloodstream increases beyond what our insulin can handle. Glycation affects our protein chains like collagen and elastin within Our skin can weaken and deteriorate, resulting in dull skin complexion, loss of elasticity, and long-term effect on causing wrinkles. "
Change your posture:
"I have several clients who tell me that their wrinkles and lines on the neck have become deeper," recalls Ooi. "One even mentioned that the texture of the skin's surface becomes rough with small white heads and spots along the lines. This may be the result of lowering the neck for an extended period of time. As for outbreaks His patient was experiencing, Ooi says the sebum and sweat "suffocated,quot; within the "usual lines,quot;, resulting in blemishes.
Treat yourself to a facial at home:
There are many ways you can give your skin the lost spa day at home. For Ooi, one of the most effective ways to obtain the "internal glow of post-gym training,quot; effect on the skin is through cirrherapy, which consists of calming the skin with a cold temperature.
"Cryotherapy is something that I find interesting; it works by almost impacting the skin with sub-zero temperature, causing blood to flow to the skin to compensate for the cold, and in turn, oxygenating the cells," he says, adding that it attacks inflammation. and strengthens skin barrier Check out Cyro-Flash facial set from 001 London Skincare to recreate Ooi's favorite method at home.
