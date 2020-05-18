Lady Gaga facialist shares tips for getting radiant skin at home

It's no secret that everyone's daily routine looks a little different these days, but did you know that every little change can affect your skin?

According to the famous facialist Ada Ooi 001 London Skincare, whose list A clientele includes Lady Gaga, Rooney mara and Ellie GouldingChanges in lifestyle, such as increased stress, adjusting your diet, and prolonged screen time, can irritate your skin and lead to concerns such as dullness, breakouts, and dryness.

"Unfortunately, we are not made for changes that we naturally like," Ooi tells E! Exclusive news. "During this quarantine period, our brains undergo a prolonged change and constantly adapt, which puts stress on us psychologically or physically."

"These brain reactions directly affect what happens on our skin. The increased adrenaline makes us feel and sweat more and we are losing more water very quickly, which can lead to dry skin," he continued. "And when the body produces too much cortisol, the skin secretes excess sebum. Cortisol also increases the level of sugar in the bloodstream, triggering inflammation of the skin."

Do you need to restart your skincare a little? Here are Ooi's tips for restoring the natural glow of your skin at home: