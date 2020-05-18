Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle for Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner showed off a new hairstyle for her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Posting a photo on her official Instagram account, where she has 176.5 million followers, Kylie announced that she tried out the new style consisting of Stormi's hair being slicked back and secured in a low ponytail. Kylie has been dressing her little princess in Travis Scott's custom t-shirts from her AstroWorld tour. After Stormi was seen wearing a khaki "Official Souvenir,quot; t-shirt, Kylie dressed Stormi in a tie-dye version.

The Stormi AstroWorld Festival T-shirt costs approximately $ 150. He wore Naked Wardrobe's Oh So Tight heather gray shorts for $ 40 that were custom designed just for Stormi. For the shoes, Stormi wore the Nike Air Force 1 children's sneakers in a shite color. The shoes cost approximately $ 45.

Kylie Jenner is not the only one who spends time during the Coronavirus lockdown practicing new hairstyles on her son. Kim Kardashian also said she was going to learn new hairstyles for North West and Chicago "Chi-Chi,quot; West during the closing.

You can see three photos that Kylie shared with Stormi Webster with her new hairstyle and outfit below.

Stormi Webster recently went viral with her mother Kylie Jenner when she learned an important lesson about patience and showed it to the world.

Kylie has spent a long time one on one with her young daughter during the Coronavirus pandemic. After Kylie taught Stormi Webster how to swim, she taught him the meaning of patience. The character trait will serve Stormi well in his life. Kylie not only taught her patience, but Stormi also learned self-control.

Kylie made a large bowl full of differently colored chocolate candies. Stormi looked at the candy and it was evident that he wanted it. The challenge was that Kylie would leave the room (and leave Stormi alone with the bowl of candy). They told her not to eat the sweets, but if she expected her mother to come back, she could have three sweets. You can see Kylie and Stormi as they participate in the Candy Challenge in the following video player.

%MINIFYHTML261fa10397925c8b6da658f35ce18fb517%

What do you think about Stormi Webster's latest hairstyle? Do you think Kylie did a good job?

Ad %MINIFYHTML261fa10397925c8b6da658f35ce18fb590% %MINIFYHTML261fa10397925c8b6da658f35ce18fb590%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0