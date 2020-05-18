Kristin Davis talks about SATC in The Talk Sneak Peek

If you want your quarantine to get a little more fabulous, there are four fashion ladies we can call.

Kristin Davis appears in tomorrow's episode of The conversation, and they ask him that question that we have all been asking ourselves lately, about this and many other programs: with which Sex and the City character would you like to be quarantined?

As Davis explains, there are different answers to this question depending on the type of quarantine you want to have, and she has a couple of options, which you can see her give up in our exclusive peek.

Davis' first answer probably won't surprise you, because he's his own character.

"Charlotte would surely want to be quarantined, because she would be prepared," she says. "It would be stocked for six months. Everything would be very, very clean. She would have all the Clorox wipes piled up in her pantry, so she would definitely want to be with Charlotte for that item."