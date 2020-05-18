Kristen Bell reveals who at home has been the "greatest quarantine diva,quot;

Not everyone has isolated themselves in the Bell-Shepard home!

Monday, Kristen bell practically stopped by Daily pop and gave E! Scott Tweedie An update to self-isolation. During a game called "Bell-ieve It Or Not,quot;, the Frozen 2 Star answered quick questions about her life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"First, the biggest quarantine diva?" Scott asked the always identifiable actress.

"My five-year-old son, without a doubt,quot; The good place protagonist declared to E !.

Like E! readers surely know, Kristen and her husband Dax Shepard they have two daughters together Delta (5) and Lincoln (7) However, it has been her oldest daughter who has cost her a lot about her style of homeschooling.

According to Kristen, during an opinion writing assignment, her seven-year-old daughter said, "My mother has bad reactions."

"And the evidence was: & # 39; She uses a severe voice, does not believe in me and has no patience." Veronica Mars Actress broadcast. Talk about a tough crowd!