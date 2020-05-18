Krispy Kreme Offers Free Celebration Donut Box for Class of 2020 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The class of 2020 is receiving a gift where they can sink their teeth.

Krispy Kreme is offering the special gift honoring the class of 2020 starting Monday. The stuffed donut box is decorated with a "2,quot; next to sparkling glazed donuts to explain 2020.

But that is not all. Krispy Kreme also offers a free box of these special donuts to graduates who come to stores with their caps and gowns, or with other loot from the Class of 2020, on Tuesday.

The dozen celebration, which includes Chocolate Ice Cream Kreme Fill, Strawberry Ice Cream Kreme Fill, Chocolate Chip Ice Cream and Original Yellow Ice Glazed Donuts, is available for purchase until Sunday only. Donuts are available while supplies last and cannot be ordered online.