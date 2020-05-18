Kirk Frost reveals his and Rasheeda Frost's son, Karter's swimming tricks! Look at the video

Karter Frost is getting quite big and the young man has been flaunting his swimming skills in the pool. Her father Kirk Frost made sure to reveal her son's and Rasheeda Frost's talents on social media and you can also watch the video below.

"@Karter_frost over here showing me his swimming tricks," Kirk captioned his clip on IG.

People praised Karter as if there was no tomorrow in the comments and also noted that his father sounds very proud.

Someone said: ‘Well done Karter. Even with a life jacket, I'm not brave enough to jump into a pool, "and another follower posted the following message:" Kirk, can't you swim? It looks like Karter will have to teach you how to swim. "How's everybody?"

A follower posted this: "Do you know how to swim without a life jacket wearing a life jacket," and a fan said, "Yes, good job, buddy! And of course, like all young children, they want to see themselves in action hahaha."

Someone else posted this message: ‘I can hear the pride in your voice @ frost117! Great dad! "And another follower said," @ frost117 her hair is so long, what does Rasheeda wear on her hair? my daughter has the same hair texture. "

One commenter said, "It must be nice to have a pool at hm … I guess I'll buy another pool in the backyard for my daughter."

Speaking of Rasheeda, she recently celebrated her BFF, Kandi Burruss's birthday, and attended her party.

‘Today is my sister @kandi # birthday I love you to pieces! We are not friends, we are family, you understand my crazy ass and you know that I don't play with you, wishing you many more! # happy birthday #taurus #friends #family #socialdistancing, "Rasheeda captioned her post, and Kandi thanked her.

A follower said, "I never see this side of Kandi appear. I love 'Happy Birthday Kandi.'

Many people also talked about the friendship of the ladies.



