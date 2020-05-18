Kim Zolciak admits receiving Botox and lip fillers during coronavirus

Yes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann I got Botox and lip fillers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Bravolebrity practically caught up with Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch what happens live. During the later show, the Don't be late Star gave an update on her cosmetic procedures in the midst of this time of self-isolation and social estrangement.

"Kim, what about Botox and fillers and all that? I think what I'm looking at is nine weeks without it, right?" Andy roasted the Atlanta Real Housewives veteran.

"Um, not Andy. So Atlanta opened up," the reality show star reminded the late-night host. Of course, Kim was referring to the end-April uprising of the Georgia home stay order. In addition, he also mentioned that his doctor had been on maternity leave before quarantine.

Therefore, once her home state reopened, she and her daughter Brielle Biermann They were the first medical professional patients back.

"Brielle and I were the first two," she continued. "He made my Botox and touched my lips a little."