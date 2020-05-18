Kim Zolciak admits receiving Botox and lip fillers during coronavirus

Yes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann I got Botox and lip fillers during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, Bravolebrity practically caught up with Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch what happens live. During the later show, the Don't be late Star gave an update on her cosmetic procedures in the midst of this time of self-isolation and social estrangement.
"Kim, what about Botox and fillers and all that? I think what I'm looking at is nine weeks without it, right?" Andy roasted the Atlanta Real Housewives veteran.
"Um, not Andy. So Atlanta opened up," the reality show star reminded the late-night host. Of course, Kim was referring to the end-April uprising of the Georgia home stay order. In addition, he also mentioned that his doctor had been on maternity leave before quarantine.
Therefore, once her home state reopened, she and her daughter Brielle Biermann They were the first medical professional patients back.
"Brielle and I were the first two," she continued. "He made my Botox and touched my lips a little."
Before viewers could rush to judge, Kim clarified that the Botox she receives is more than just a cosmetic procedure. Specifically, she uses Botox to treat migraines.
"I have migraines, like in general, so Botox really helps me in the back of the neck here and here," said the mother of six. "So that's my goal. I mean I'm getting old. I'm 42 years old on Tuesday."
As for daughter Brielle? Andy was curious to know if the visit to the doctor's office included Botox injections for Kim's daughter.
"Are you telling me that Brielle has Botox?" Andy asked after reflecting on whether Botox ages a young person.
"No, Brielle made her lips," explained Kim. "I wanted to … outline the lip line to make it jump sometimes. There's a good balance."
Following Kim's statement that Brielle is 23 and that she will do "what she wants to do," Andy joked that she is "strong-willed like her mother."
Like E! Readers surely know, Brielle made a change in her appearance this year by dissolving her lip fillers. However, after making the decision to dissolve their fillers, the Don't be late Her daughter said on Instagram that she was going to re-inject her lips "just a little,quot;.
You can see Kim's confession in the images above!
Watch what happens live airs Sunday through Thursday at 11 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
