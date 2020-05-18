Kim Kardashian shows off her enviable figure in stockings as she prepares for Skim's fit

Kim Kardashian is showing off her enviable figure in stockings as she prepares for a Skims fit. The 39-year-old mother of four has been spending her time during the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent crash by launching and modeling new Skims products. He released a collection of seamless face masks available in five different flesh-tone colors that quickly sold out, and on Sunday, he posted a photo to his official Instagram account, where he has 170.7 million followers in his closet preparing to model more clothes. .

In the photo, Kim is standing in front of a door and the matching colored clothing hangs on the shelves. There is a small pile of clothes on the floor and Kim shared in the caption that she was cleaning her closet.

She also revealed that the photos of her with blonde hair had been a wig. Kim is one of the many celebrities who have publicly expressed their frustration at not being able to fix their hair. Kim uses several stylists, but mostly celebrity stylist Chris Appleton does her hair. Their primary makeup artist and KKW Beauty contributor is Mario Dedivanovic, and neither has been able to work with Kim since the Coronavirus pandemic resulted in patterns of social estrangement across the country.

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared below.

Kim Kardashian is receiving a lot of media attention due to rumors that her marriage to Kanye West has become strained since the shutdown. Kanye and Kim will have been married for six years on May 24, 2020, and now there are fears that the couple are separating from a trial.

While Kylie Jenner has been winning the parenting game and showing off Stormi Webster's character traits, advanced speaking skills, and manners, Kim has been asking for creative ways to entertain her four children. She revealed that they had been watching many movies together and introduced them to her childhood favorites.

Are you a fan of Kim Kardashian's Skims line? Are you waiting for the latest items in the collection?

