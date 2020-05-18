Kevin Mayer leaves Walt Disney to become CEO of TikTok – Up News Info

Kevin Mayer, the director of direct and international consumption for Walt Disney, will leave the company to become CEO of the giant TikTok. He had been considered a top contender to succeed Bob Iger as Disney's chief executive, but was ignored in favor of Bob Chapek, the former head of parks and resorts.

Disney said Monday that Rebecca Campbell will replace Mayer, replying to Chapek.

Campbell is a 23-year-old Disney veteran who has served in leadership roles in the company's media, international business and parks and most recently served as President of the Disneyland Resort.

As President, Direct to Consumer and International, Ms. Campbell will oversee the Company's broadcast business globally, including Disney +, which this month reached 54.5 million paid subscribers less than six months after its launch, as well as ESPN. +, Hulu and Hotstar. Ms. Campbell's portfolio also includes the Company's international businesses, including the international channels of Disney, Fox Networks International and Star India. Before becoming president of Disneyland Resort last year,

Campbell was a member of the direct consumer and international leadership team as president of The Walt Disney Company, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), where he oversaw the Disney + launch strategy and direct consumer roadmap for the region .

"As we seek to grow our direct-to-consumer business and continue expanding into new markets, I can't think of anyone better suited to lead this effort than Rebecca," said Chapek. “She is an exceptionally talented and dedicated leader with extensive experience in international media, operations and business. He was instrumental in launching Disney + globally while overseeing the EMEA region, and his entrepreneurial insight and creative vision will be invaluable in bringing our successful and well-established streaming services into the future.

