Kenya Moore's daughter, Brooklyn Daly's latest photoshoot reveals Miracle Baby's happy place

Kenya Moore appears to have had a new photo shoot with her baby, Brooklyn Daly. She posted some new photos with her miracle baby on her own social media account, which Kenya created in 2019.

Here, she likes to keep Brookie fans updated with all kinds of posts. People are really excited every time they see a new photo or video with Brooklyn. Check out the latest series of photos that have amazed fans.

"My happy place is anywhere where there is water,quot; Kenya captioned the post she shared on her baby's GI account.

A follower said, "We need to see more of Brooklyn next RHOA season," and someone else posted this message: "I love this dress, a Lil classic! My daughter had a #."

One commenter wrote, "That's my baby! I love that little baby even though I never met her or her mother," and another follower posted this: "It's getting bigger and even more beautiful!"

Someone else said, ‘Love Love Brookie in her little linen dress. Sooo adorable … I love the way you dress her … God bless your amazing family … GOOD LUCK stay safe and HEALTHY. "

A fan also spoke about Brooklyn and said, "My virtual granddaughter is so beautiful and elegant in her seersucker dress!" And another commenter also praised Brookie: "She is growing so fast and she is so adorable! She is getting prettier every day. Beautiful girl."

A fan said: ‘Hello Brooklyn. You are a beautiful girl. I love your big girl's dress. Pretty girl! "And someone else posted this message:" You're growing up and getting tall just before our "pretty girl!" Thanks for the photo! @thebrooklyndaly. "

Apart from this, Kenya shared a photo on her social media account right after the RHOA Virtual Meeting, part 2. She captioned it with a few words that show her pride.



