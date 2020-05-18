Kenya Moore is unwavering after RHOA virtual meeting Part 2

Kenya Moore shared a photo on her social media account right after the RHOA Virtual Meeting, Part 2. She captioned it with a few words that reflect her pride, as you'll see below.

‘You can buy a crown but still be used as a pawn. #MissUSA #history #beautyandbrains ", Kenya captioned her post.

A follower said, ‘Tanya is so corny that her segments are actually worth seeing. "Why are you on the show if you always need someone to save you from the shit you started?"

Someone else said to Kenya, "I loved how you took the path every time someone came for you tonight," and another follower posted this: "Yasss girl. You led the show! Salary Increase Salary Increase."

One commenter wrote: ‘Queen of the show. Porsha is Nenes 🤣🤣🐕. I love you, Cynthia n Kandi. "

Someone said to Kenya: "You are the queen in my book … they can't handle you … surely you put Mrs. Nee nee under control,quot;, and another follower agreed and posted this message: "You are the honey queen with the royal crown, title and beauty to match.

A follower said, "@thekenyamoore that should be your motto for the next #rhoa season."

Someone else posted this: ‘You said it. I went on an apology tour of the rails to get back the graces that I could use just to attack you one more time. She was so disrespectful to Kenya after having her baby. I talked about her and Dennis and all of that is ignored why?

Kenya also made sure to write a message for Kandi Burruss for her birthday.

‘Happy Birthday #Kandiyams I love you so much! Thank you for being the kind, beautiful, sincere, generous and loving person that you are. You are a great mother, friend, daughter and wife! AND BOSS! I admire you and thank you for paving the way for me to be a boss on television and also in my real life. Your support and genuine friendship mean the world to me. You are a rarity and never change! #HBD @kandi ".

Kandi thanked him in the comments.

The other day, Kenya shared a message on her social media account praising one of her best friends, and fans are here for it.



