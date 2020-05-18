Kentucky cheerleaders fire coaches after investigation of hazing and nudes

The University of Kentucky announced the firing of four cheerleading coaches on Monday after a three-month internal investigation found that the team engaged in hazing, alcoholism, and nudity activities.

Coach Jomo Thompson and assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were fired Monday as a result of the investigation. Thompson won two national cheerleading titles as a team member in the 1980s, and served as the team's head coach since 2002. He directed the show at 12 of its 24 national titles, including four in a row from 2016 to 2019.

University attorney T. Lynn Williamson, who served as the team's administrative advisor, also retired as a result of the investigation.

"The University of Kentucky has built the nation's leading university cheerleading program," Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a statement. "But sadly, the integrity of the program has been compromised by the inappropriate behavior of some team members on off-campus trips and by lax supervision by the program's coaches and advisers."

The results of the Kentucky investigation, according to the university's statement:

Team members performed "basket throws," a gymnastic routine that requires throwing a person into the air, either topless or bottomless. This was sometimes done in full view of coaches at a team retreat in Lake Cumberland.

The coaches did not confiscate the alcohol brought by the students to the retreat and allowed the alumni to bring boats and alcohol. Some of the squad became so intoxicated that they needed medical treatment.

At a separate cheerleading camp in Tennessee, some team members were led by others to perform "lewd chants and wear outfits that did not include underwear."

The investigation found no evidence of sexual assault or sexual misconduct.

The investigation also found a potential conflict of interest after discovering that two coaches who ran gym business employed members of the cheerleading team and the team's adviser. The statement also revealed that the advisor also hired students and coaches to work at his home.

The university's investigation began in early February and included interviews with 60 students, coaches, and administrators after a cheerleader family member showed up and alleged inappropriate behavior by squad members.