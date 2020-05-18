Ken Osmond, actor who played Eddie Haskell in "Leave It To Beaver", dies at 76 – Up News Info

Ken Osmond, who played the obsequious troublemaker Eddie Haskell on television Leave it to Beaver He is dead, confirms his manager.

"He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father," his son Eric said in a statement. “He had his family gathered around him when he passed away. He was loved and we will miss him very much. "Osmond was 76 years old.

The impact of his most famous performance can be measured by the fact that, for those of us of a certain age, if someone describes himself as an "Eddie Haskell" guy, we know exactly what it means.

Haskell's character was a troublesome friend of Wally Cleaver, Beaver's older brother.

The actor revisited his most famous role frequently over the years in the many subsequent iterations of the show, especially Still the beaver, which was developed between 1983 and 1989.

Osmond also guessed Happy Days, Girl, Petticoat union and The Munsters.

Osmond became a LAPD police officer and reportedly received five bullets in the line of duty. According to reports, the mustache was grown to be less recognizable at work.

@scottalanwarren Hi Scott, I wanted to share the news that former TV star and Decorado LAPD officer Ken Osmond who played Eddie Haskell on Leave it to Beaver passed away last night. He was my uncle's partner and we've been working to get him a star on Hollywood Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/fuTY1Wmudr – Lance Miccio (@LanceMiccio) May 18, 2020

Leave It to Beaver was not a bit affected during his initial career from 1957-63. The series never made it to the top 30 at the end of the year among primetime shows in the age of three networks. It aired in six slots on four different nights during its six seasons, moving from CBS to ABC after its first season.

In the original pilot for the 1957 series, which re-emerged three decades later, the Haskell-like character was named Frankie and was portrayed by future SNL actor The Simpsons and This Is Spinal Tap Harry Shearer.