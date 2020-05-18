Kelly Ripa is not here for your comments on her shiny face

Screenshot: Instagram Screenshot: Instagram

As terrible as we all look these days, the good news is that no one can see us except our cats and the growing collections of houseplants. So I feel for people like Kelly Ripa and Ryan SeacrestThey must continue to face the public without their usual group of hairdressers and makeup artists to help them look good on camera.

While I can't figure out who's sitting at home making sarcastic comments about their appearances (or anyone else's), Ripa alerted us today that he sees these comments, and frankly, he doesn't give a shit.

"First of all, let me say to people who comment on our appearance: How dare you and you to be lucky that we really get dressed?" He said. "It's harder than you think to get out of bed and come to a television show."

However, she is not bothered by anyone's comments.

"I don't care. I have a new perspective on life. Certain things don't matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don't matter. "

Seacrest, meanwhile, has a $ 54 bottle of suntan lotion that he uses before filming, which Ripa describes as "quite attractive." But If anyonegood thing As a result of this pandemic, I hope we will all pay 75 percent less attention to how we look at any given time, because for my part, I have forgotten how to wear an underwired bra and do not intend to restart again. (Page six)

Wendy Williams he's taking a break from his show to deal with Graves' disease, according to this Instagram post that says exactly that.

Williams was first diagnosed with the disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism, in 2018