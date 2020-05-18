Kate Beckinsale and her cats are creating really good quarantine content right now

This is the maximum content of the quarantined cat.
Dear Diary, 7,038 days have passed since I saw another human and all I have now are these videos that Kate Beckinsale is making with her cats, Clive and Willow. So I would like to talk about them because Corona Content ™ is important.
One of the first quarantine videos he posted was this one, in which he puts lettuce on Willow the cat. Fascinating.
Then there was this one. I'm not sure what the plot is here, but the premise is that Kate Beckinsale is a singing cat, and then Willow is on a banana and she doesn't like it.
In this video, Clive brushes himself.
Here's one where he tries to get Clive to sit in a rectangle.
And in this one, Willow treasures the potatoes.
Naturally, after several weeks of Corona Content ™ with Willow and Clive, he became more involved. I mean, Kate ended up creating a room for Willow.
And then Clive was caught on camera in his Midsummer dress, while Kate danced around her.
Obviously at this point, Clive and Willow are stars. Then Kate made a Willow salad.
TBH, the whole salad cat thing confused me, but after a more complete explanation, I totally get it.
Anyway, in the last few weeks of quarantine, the content has really gone further. Here we have the Kate Beckinsale Lounge, open for Clive's business.
He is the only customer. He receives the best treatment.
Also, Kate created an art that completely changed Clive. In a word, great.
And finally, quarantine has brought us this: a cat tank truck made of cardboard boxes in which Clive is the driver.
NOW THAT'S FIRST CORONA ™ CONTENT. I hope to see more in the future because well, I'm bored. GOODBYE.
