Karl Malone recalls how Shaq slapped Greg Ostertag, "put him together for the rest of his life."

The final episodes on Sunday of "The Last Dance,quot; sparked a wave of nostalgia for 90s-era basketball, and inadvertently sparked a painful memory for former jazz center Greg Ostertag.

Ahead of the start of Sunday's episodes, Ahmad Rashad and a host of former league stars took the NBA social media accounts in a session called "Inside Stuff & # 39; s & # 39; 90s Reunion." The gathering, which consisted of Rashad and over 20 NBA players from yesteryear, was both fascinating and hilarious. However, things got a little more serious when Charles Barkley asked the players that they were surprised they were never stars.

It was then that Karl Malone, who appeared in the last two episodes of "The Last Dance," recalled how Shaquille O & # 39; Neal "f-ed Greg Greg Ostertag for the rest of his life." That was payback after Ostertag, who weighs 7-2, 280 pounds, by the way, "started firing,quot; the year before when Utah left Los Angeles 4-0 in the Western Conference finals.

When Malone recounts it, O & # 39; Neal approached Malone before the game and said, "Hey, if I see that mother, I'm going to slap her." And he is not lying. We are waiting for (Ostertag) to come out for the preseason, in the shootaround, and Shaq walked directly towards him. & # 39; Man, I told you to stop talking that s … & # 39;

"Before we could respond, Ostertag is on the ground looking for his contact. He ruined it for the rest of our career."

John Stockton and O & # 39; Neal corroborated Malone's story on the call: Stockton with his arms crossed and O & # 39; Neal with a big smile on his face. Interestingly, Malone said he challenged Ostertag to go after O & # 39; Neal during the game, saying he would even pay his fine. Ostertag, who averaged 4.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks during his 11-year career, appears to have failed to meet Malone's challenge.

"You have to say your plea, son & # 39;" Malone said to Ostertag. "You've got to go hit him or something. You've ruined Ostertag for the rest of his career."