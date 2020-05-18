Home Entertainment Kandi Burruss's daughter Riley Burruss flaunts her fresh new look as she...

Kandi Burruss's daughter Riley Burruss flaunts her fresh new look as she supports everyone who is saving lives these days

Kandi Burruss' Daughter, Riley Burruss Flaunts Her New, Fresh Look While Supporting Everyone Who Is Saving Lives These Days

Kandi Burruss's daughter Riley Burruss finished school and her mother couldn't be more proud of her. The RHOA star mentioned this on her social media account a while back, only to mark the crucial event.

Riley has a new look, and continues to flaunt it on his social media account. It also had a message for everyone struggling with the new coronavirus these days. Check it out below.

"Thinking of the city where I will spend the next four years for college … thanks to all the first responders and the essential workers to save lives," Riley wrote in his post.

A fan told her, "In the second photo, you look IDENTICAL to your mother," and another follower said, "Congratulations! Your hair is a fabulous crown for that beautiful face! Good luck, Queen!

Someone else posted this message: & # 39; Thank you Riley for showing love to the essential workers that I work in a COVID flat in Chicago and he is more than crazy, thank you very much and congratulations & # 39 ;, and another commenter wrote: & # 39; Rilez, I'm a mother of 3 I'm right over the Lincoln tunnel. When you want some home cooked food. Give me a hit, mom of 3 has you. Good luck.

People appreciated this woman's proposal for Riley and made sure to praise her in the comments; Kandi's daughter also thanked her.

Another follower said that Riley is also twinning with his mother: twin Your mom's twin! And your hair is beautiful! You look beautiful! Riley! "And a commenter posted this message:" I love Riley's beautiful and healthy hair. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Congratulations. This is a great achievement 👏🏾 I wish you the best ❤️ ’and a follower said,‘ Congratulations! We have grown before our eyes! I know your mom is super proud! "

A follower also praised Riley's gaze and said, "@rileyburruss … you are absolutely beautiful in this natural look and I wish you much prosperity on your new journey."

Fans loved Riley's new look.


