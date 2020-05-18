Kandi Burruss celebrates her birthday in wild videos – Rasheeda Frost and Tiny Harris show off their dance moves – Some criticize them for this reason

This is an unusual party for Kandi Burruss, who is celebrating her 44th birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to many travel restrictions and social estrangement.

the Atlanta Real Housewives Star found a clever way to have a great celebration while abiding by the rules.

Kandi, dressed in a killer red outfit, joined her entire family for a party outside where she danced and twerk with Tiny Harris and Rasheda Frost.

Tiny went to social media, where she wrote a sweet message for her Xscape "sister,quot; saying, "Happy G-Day to my sister @kandi, you are the best winner!" I am so proud of everything you have accomplished in life and even more proud to call you my friend, my sister 4L! Keep shining Superstar … and share some of them, great girl! I also like money! Amo I love you ma'am !! Climb the best you can today … It's your birthday! 👑🖤🙌🏽🥳 thanks to my Ryders @tinyukteam 💚 ”

Rasheeda wrote a note saying: “Today is my sister @kandi # birthday. I love you in pieces! We are not friends, we are family, you understand my crazy ass and you know that I don't play with you, wishing you many more! #happy birthday #taurus #friends #family #socialdistancing "

Toya Johnson added: “Happy birthday to my boyfriend @kandi, I want to wish you all the love and happiness in the world, everything you deserve. Happy Birthday friend! I love you! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 ”

Kandi responded to the good wishes with a thank you note: “Thank you for all the wishes of love and birthday! 😘. Today has been amazing! My husband did a great job surprising me with family and friends who love me. Thank you to everyone who called, sent messages, videos, posts, etc. I am very grateful. I feel the love! 🥰 I plan to step up my game this year and do everything I love. I'm going back to my love of music and acting and I'm releasing a song this week with @todrickhall. I hope you download, stream and share it! I will make this next year my best year yet! ❤️😘 "

Fans had a lot to say about the dance moves. One person replied, "Majorgirl shouldn't have worked on her waist, and she looks like,quot; They really don't know social distancing. "

Another commenter stated, "Everyone will have the best time of their lives this summer, with or without a crown."

This sponsor wrote: "Lol, just take off the mask if you are not going to wear it."

Kandi always finds a way to keep the party going.



