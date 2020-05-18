Kandi Burruss celebrates her 44th birthday with the "Mask On,quot; party!

Georgia is slowly opening its doors, and people are taking advantage of it, including celebrities like Kandi Burruss. Today, the businesswoman showed OWT on her cake day with friends and family, having a good time at the "Kandi’s Mask On Bday,quot; party.

Arriving in an all black Sprinter, surrounded by Tiny, Shekinah Jo, Rasheeda and many more people, the RHOA star jumped out of the truck and everything smiled.

With the masks barely on, social distancing is nowhere to be found, it is obvious that things seem to return to normal in the ATL, Shawty! From the food, drinks, and music, people really had fun.

Check out the fun below, Roomies!

