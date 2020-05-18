Kaley Cuoco does an interview TODAY in her car after a WiFi accident

Talk about a nightmare job at home.
Monday, Kaley Cuoco He found himself in the middle of a hilarious and super relatable pickle during his virtual visit to TODAY. Joining from inside his car and putting on his bathrobe, the Big Bang Theory Star revealed that she had been experiencing WiFi issues prior to her interview and was forced to improvise.
"Let me tell you something: working from home doesn't work for me," he joked. "I woke up this morning to shower and prepare for this interview and my internet was down. So I had to go sit in the car with my towel and robe. This is what you are going to get today. This is all I can get together "
Also eager to do the interview on time was Cuoco's dog Luz, who also made an adorable cameo. "Because I got in the car for this interview, she said," Where are you going? "He explained." I'm like, ‘I don't know. I don't know what's going on. "Then she followed me."
While talking about the topic of her fur baby, Cuoco talked about her and her husband. Karl CookThe decision to breed a dog during the pandemic. "I have been telling everyone to encourage during this quarantine, which is incredible," he shared. "My only concern is that when the quarantine is over people will want to return them. So I hope they will take any animals that they rescue or raise and keep them and keep it for the long term."
In March the 8 simple rules alum shared that she and Cook had adopted their adoptive puppy Dumpy with a sweet Instagram post. Snuggling up to her new family member in an adorable selfie, Cuoco wrote, "What a foster parenting looks like!
Adjusting to a new dog is not the only change Cooks have experienced during the pandemic. The couple announced that they moved in together after being married for almost two years. "This quarantine has forced us to move together," Cuoco joked during his virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live in April. "It's been great for our relationship. And we liked each other, we realized, which is even better."
Before her interview, she was commemorating the milestone of the relationship via Instagram with a celebratory selfie. HOME, captioned the image, where you can see Karl giving him a big kiss on the cheek as they snuggle together. At the time, he admitted that the unpacking process was not going well.
"I was filming in New York and they sent me back here obviously because of everything that was happening and we had to move into the house together," he told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "So we moved and I can't do anything, but the house is great," he added: "I think Karl would love it if he found my makeup at some point."
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
