Kaley Cuoco does an interview TODAY in her car after a WiFi accident

Talk about a nightmare job at home.

Monday, Kaley Cuoco He found himself in the middle of a hilarious and super relatable pickle during his virtual visit to TODAY. Joining from inside his car and putting on his bathrobe, the Big Bang Theory Star revealed that she had been experiencing WiFi issues prior to her interview and was forced to improvise.

"Let me tell you something: working from home doesn't work for me," he joked. "I woke up this morning to shower and prepare for this interview and my internet was down. So I had to go sit in the car with my towel and robe. This is what you are going to get today. This is all I can get together "

Also eager to do the interview on time was Cuoco's dog Luz, who also made an adorable cameo. "Because I got in the car for this interview, she said," Where are you going? "He explained." I'm like, ‘I don't know. I don't know what's going on. "Then she followed me."