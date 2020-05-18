Kaia Gerber shows her blue arm after breaking her wrist

Instagram

Cindy Crawford's teenage daughter admits during a video chat with her fashion icon mother that this injury forces her to get used to depending on others for help.

Model Kaia Gerber she wears a cast as a new accessory after breaking her wrist.

The 18-year-old daughter of the fashion icon Cindy Crawford He first shared the news of his injury in a video chat with his mother for his online book club on Friday, May 15.

"Yesterday I broke my wrist. I had a little accident. Fortunately, I'm fine," he said.

Kaia, who isolates herself amid the coronavirus outbreak with her parents in Los Angeles, admitted that she was still getting used to having to rely on help from others.

"I have always been proud to be very independent and to do everything myself, and having to ask for help is something new for me," she added.

On Saturday, Kaia uploaded a photo of her in a bikini, posing with one arm outstretched to show off her blue cast, which stretched from her hand to past her elbow.

A second image showed a close-up of his x-ray, showing his broken bone.

"I had a little accident but I'm fine (sic)!" Gerber assured fans in the accompanying subtitle.

The teenager was inundated with good wishes from famous fans and friends, with model Lily Aldridge commenting: "Oh, no cute! Feel better" as a beauty partner Martha Hunt He added: "Oh no! I also had one … hang in there (sic)."