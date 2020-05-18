Justin Bieber puts makeup on Hailey Baldwin in his latest episode of "The Biebers,quot; and he's really good!

Justin Bieber did a great job putting makeup on his wife, Hailey Baldwin, in her latest episode "The Biebers On Watch,quot; while she was in quarantine. The singer confessed that he had "no idea how to do this,quot; and yet he did a very good job highlighting the model's facial features!

It seems that the couple is trying everything they can think of to keep busy and not get bored in the middle of the confinement, and makeup experiments are the last of their activity.

Of course they're also doing this to entertain their fans while they're stuck at home with nothing to do, it's a win-win situation!

In the fifth episode of his Facebook series, The Biebers On Watch, Justin showed that he had some talent as a makeup artist, although he didn't know it initially!

In the video, he announced that "I'm going to do this lady's makeup." I have no idea how to do this! & # 39;

Fortunately for both of them, Hailey made sure to help him, guiding him every step of the way.

"What do you think should come first?" Hailey asked and Justin was right to say foundation!

As he applied it to his face, Justin mentioned that "I really want you to look good, I don't want you to look like a clown!"

He even used a concealer, not that she needed it, and blushed before turning to the most important part: the eyeshadow.

Justin explained his vision, saying he was going for a "slightly mystical,quot; look.

Things got a little more stressful when it came time for mascara!

Hailey wondered if Justin thought he could do it and was very confident.

"You are good at this," she congratulated him as he applied the mask.

However, at some point, he messed it up, his wife letting him know that he & # 39; understood everything & # 39;!

Justin thought he could fix it by licking his finger and wiping off excess mascara despite Hailey's disgusting reaction.

See the end result here!



