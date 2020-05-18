Jordin Sparks and previous winners help Lionel Richie remake & # 39; We Are the World & # 39;

WENN

Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, Phillip Phillips, Scotty McCreery and Laine Hardy were also joined in the performance by other students, including Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler and Lauren Alaina.

"American idol"He has crowned his season 18 winner, but the finale offered more than that. One of the highlights of Sunday night, May 17, was the return of previous winners, including Jordin Sparks, Ruben Studdard and Fantasy Barrinoto help judge Lionel richie in the making of a new version of "We Are the World".

Joining the quartet to deliver a beautiful rendition of the song that Ritchie co-wrote in 1985 with Michael Jackson were winners of season 10, 11 and 17, Scotty McCreery, Phillip Phillips and Laine Hardy respectively. Other "Idol" students including Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Lauren Alaina, Gabby barrett and Alejandro Aranda, also participated.

"We are the world" were originally produced by Quincy Jones and Michael Omartian. Done as a charity to benefit hunger relief efforts in Africa, it was run by United States for Africa, a supergroup that included the likes of Bob Dylan, Diana Ross, Paul Simon, Ray Charles and Tina Turner.

The unifying hymn was remade by Richie and Wyclef Jean in 2010 in response to the devastating earthquake in Haiti. This version featured Celine dion, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Snoop dogg and Toni Braxton among others.

In March 2020, Richie offered his idea to remake the song for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic 35 years after its first release. "Two weeks ago, we said we didn't want to do too much [about the song] because this is not the time to sell an anniversary. But the message is very clear," he said, referring to a line in the chorus, "We are making a decision, we are saving our own lives. "

"That line came up when Michael and I were sitting there talking. We said, can you say, 'I'm saving my life' or 'We're saving our lives'," the 70-year-old explained in a statement. interview with PEOPLE. "We are the world" is a statement we wanted to make. What do we do to save ours? " He added that every time he tried to write a different song, he wrote "those same words."

The end of Season 18 was filled with individual Top 5 performances, Dillon James, Jonny West, Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin and Justin Sam, as well as the performances of Richie's fellow judges, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Other artists for the end included Lauren Daigle and Cynthia Erivo.