John Krasinski struggles against tears during final good news

Grab your scarves!
On Sunday, John Krasinski He continued his mission to bring some good news to the world in the midst of the pandemic with the poignant ending of his YouTube show. Some good news. In announcing that the show will take a break, the A peaceful place star revived some of Something good news& # 39; most memorable moments from his 14-episode career, including the cast of The office Get together for a fan's wedding, host a virtual dance, and help the class of 2020 have an epic graduation.
But like everyone Some good news Episodes, Krasinski made sure to highlight the good news that was happening around the world, starting with some poignant videos of COVID-19 survivors leaving the hospital. And, of course, he made sure to include some humorous moments as well, giving viewers a peek at the ingenious ways people entertain themselves while practicing social distancing.
Expressing his gratitude, Krasinski said, "Well, on a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to adequately articulate how much this show has meant to me and what a great honor it has been to share it with you."
"Because, the truth is that I have been impressed by the messages that I have received that say how joyous this show makes you, how elevated and inspired everyone can be, but I assure you that all the pleasure and all the inspiration have been mine," he continued while began to cry. "I told you from the first episode, I just deliver the good news. You are the good news."
"And that's why every week, if you can look through the silly guy who wears half a suit, you would see what resilience really is." The office alum finished. "What it really means uninterrupted. And by witnessing every single act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is."
Highlighting the good actions taken during the pandemic, the Jack Ryan Star performed a poignant montage of local heroes who have been supporting their community to provide help and positivity during these difficult times.
Addressing the viewers for the last time, he closed the session and said, "And that will do it. For this episode of SGNI am John Krasinski, I no longer need to remind you that no matter how difficult things get, there is always something good in the world. Thank you all for making this show so special. We will see each other again."
Watch Krasinski share good news in the heartwarming video above!
%MINIFYHTML241917481f042efc0b87931d3b58400618%