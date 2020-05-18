John Krasinski struggles against tears during final good news

Grab your scarves!

On Sunday, John Krasinski He continued his mission to bring some good news to the world in the midst of the pandemic with the poignant ending of his YouTube show. Some good news. In announcing that the show will take a break, the A peaceful place star revived some of Something good news& # 39; most memorable moments from his 14-episode career, including the cast of The office Get together for a fan's wedding, host a virtual dance, and help the class of 2020 have an epic graduation.

But like everyone Some good news Episodes, Krasinski made sure to highlight the good news that was happening around the world, starting with some poignant videos of COVID-19 survivors leaving the hospital. And, of course, he made sure to include some humorous moments as well, giving viewers a peek at the ingenious ways people entertain themselves while practicing social distancing.

Expressing his gratitude, Krasinski said, "Well, on a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to adequately articulate how much this show has meant to me and what a great honor it has been to share it with you."