John Krasinski promises more to come by announcing a break from 'Some Good News'

Two months after the launch of the online series, the former star of & # 39; The Office & # 39; encourages fans to 'continue to spread good news in their own way' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

John Krasinski He had some bad news for fans on Sunday, May 17, when he announced that his "Some Good News" web show will be taking a short break.

The 40-year-old actor launched the series online at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when the United States began closing, but this weekend he reflected that he needed to take a break from work, as he encouraged fans to "spread good news on their own ways. "

"Some good news" has always been … about YOU! SGN wants to thank each and every one of you for being part of this story. For submitting your clips, weather reports and art, "he wrote. John in the notes below. The last clip. "For looking, laughing, crying, dancing and celebrating with us. IT'S ALWAYS GOOD in the world!"

He added: "Now, it is time for everyone to continue spreading good news in their own way. We are taking a break for now, but there is more to come! Stay tuned."

John started "Some Good News" in March when he met his "The office"co-star Steve Carell to celebrate the 15 years since the show debuted, and has surprised several fans in a bid to lift spirits amid the ongoing pandemic.

Among the gestures of goodwill, the star has held star-studded virtual graduations and graduations for the class of 2020, which will miss events due to closure measures.

He has also been sharing inspiring stories and honoring those on the front lines in the midst of the crisis.