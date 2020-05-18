Jessica Alba's video documents her attempts to cut and style her daughters' hair during quarantine

Instagram

With the guidance of her stylist Jen Atkin, the actress from & # 39; Los Angeles Finer & # 39; He gives Honor and Haven a haircut at home and admits that he develops a new respect for stylists afterward.

Jessica Alba She became her daughters' stylist during the confinement in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. After documenting her first time doing haircuts at home for Honor and Haven, the "The best of L.A."The actress shared her unique experience with fans and followers in a new YouTube video.

In the video she posted on Sunday, May 17, the 39-year-old woman began by explaining that she cut and combed Honor's hair because the 11-year-old girl "had to take photos of the school." He went on to admit that cutting hair "really wasn't easy at all, especially with impatient children not trying to sit still," when he took over an 8-year-old Haven clip complaining of boredom.

The "Fantastic four"The actress admitted in the video that she was guided through the entire experience by her own stylist, Jen Atkin, through a phone call. At one point in the video, she acknowledged that the scissors are sharp, adding that she cut several times". As he showed his band-aids, he observed, "This is still bleeding."

While she was trying to give Honor a haircut and comb her hair, Alba gave her youngest daughter Haven a simple cut. "My mom cut my hair three inches and I like it much more because it is tidier and has no split ends," the 8-year-old boy explained to the camera. Meanwhile, Alba's husband Cash Warren made a brief appearance to say he is "enjoying" her quarantined hair.

The "Honey"The star also confessed that the experience has given her" a lot of respect for stylists. "Near the end of the video, she told viewers that the haircuts made her feel like she had a" productive day "and was ready to relax. And she read a book. Her daughters took it upon themselves to tell viewers to "like and subscribe" to their mother's channel.

Alba received praise from both Atkin and her many fans for her home haircut video. "You are annoyingly good at everything," Atkin commented in the video Alba shared on Instagram, while a fan wrote in the comment section on YouTube, "You are an amazing mother …… so calm and protective of your children. "Another said," Honor will look back and will appreciate your coming for her pictures from school. "