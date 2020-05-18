Jesse Murphy and James Sears Bryant release Jesse James Films – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Murphy, a former scripted executive at Wayans Alvarez Productions, teamed up with James Sears Bryant, founder of the National Litigation Law Group and former president of ProServ Basketball, to form Jesse James Films. The two first collaborated on Only Human, the satirical musical Off-Broadway.

The new Culver City-based production company is backed by a seven-figure intellectual property fund. Murphy will oversee the development and formation of strategic partnerships with at-sight deals that do not have discretionary funds.

Projects currently underway include a horror anthology series on an insomnia pandemic based on the book. Postpone by H.G. Bells. Stephen SuscoRancor) will be adapted with production by Ryan Lewis and Broken Road Productions; The limited series (produced with MadRiver Pictures) titled Nightbird. based on Frederick Busch's New York Times Book of Note, Girls with a screenplay by Anthony Tambakis (Warrior) and Joe Berlinger (Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vile) attached to direct; as well as television series adapted from Image Comic MCMLXXV, by Joe Casey, which was also produced by Marlon Wayans and Rick Alvarez through Wayans Alvarez Productions.

His list of films includes a film adaptation of Confidential Source Ninety-Six: The Creation of America's Preeminent Confidential Informant from C.S. 96. Peter Landesman (Concussion) will write the script and 3 Arts Entertainment is producing; a film adapted from the Washington Post bestseller Buck by MK Asante. Asante, a recipient of the Sundance Feature Film Program Grant, is writing and directing the script, based on his memoirs, which are produced in association with the Maya Angelou Foundation.

"In summary, we are a traditional production company with an intellectual property background," said Murphy. "We are actively acquiring and developing properties while simultaneously partnering on projects that come our way."

Bryant said: “Jesse and I suffered from the same creative itch. Our mission is to match the highest global content with the most exciting voices in the city … and have fun doing it. "

Jesse James Films is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment with Jay Shanker of Crowe & Dunlevy.