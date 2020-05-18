"Jersey Shore,quot; star Pauly D put on a beard and looks like a new Manssss (video)

2020 has thrown us a lot of curvy balls, so right now, we're not too surprised these days, but "Jersey Shore,quot; star Pauly D's transformation into a zaddy may be an exception.

If you were a fan of the hit MTV series or its spin-offs, you really didn't need to look too far to understand the essence of the reality show and its characters.

Well, one of the stars of the show, Pauly D, known for his spiky hair and tanned skin, has changed his looks and looks like a whole new man here on these streets, Chile!

He even made us do a double take. Pauly D grew some facial hair and it's honestly a good look for him.

He published this thirst trap in the Gram with the subtitle "new flex,quot; and made the ladies see it in a whole new light:

Check out. Some of the reactions to Pauly D's new look below:

Pauly D was OK, it took all this time to figure it out pic.twitter.com/XkJzQBj872 – July 19 (@ 212Lexus) May 18, 2020

PAULY D NO LONGER ALLOWED TO SHAVE! 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JqK6IsvUEm – rMr. & Mrs.GoodBar🍫 (@TheBossUKNOWIis) May 18, 2020

Pauly D doesn't have to be so fucking good pic.twitter.com/qczBItTJPw – yisaira (@ChampagneYisa) May 18, 2020

How does this happen? He grew his beard, lost 10 years and looks like a completely new human. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/TsjFktEnKY – Kay Oyegun (Oh-yay-gun) (@KayOyegun) May 18, 2020

Pauly D went from "The Cabs is Here,quot; to "Yo Nigga The Cab Is Outside WTF,quot; pic.twitter.com/xuUV98S0g9 – KillShot (@GetEmTriggered) May 18, 2020

