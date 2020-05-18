Home Entertainment "Jersey Shore,quot; star Pauly D put on a beard and looks like...

"Jersey Shore,quot; star Pauly D put on a beard and looks like a new Manssss (video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Pauly D posts a thirst trap on the Gram, showing off his new beard and he looks like a whole new mansss.

2020 has thrown us a lot of curvy balls, so right now, we're not too surprised these days, but "Jersey Shore,quot; star Pauly D's transformation into a zaddy may be an exception.

If you were a fan of the hit MTV series or its spin-offs, you really didn't need to look too far to understand the essence of the reality show and its characters.

Well, one of the stars of the show, Pauly D, known for his spiky hair and tanned skin, has changed his looks and looks like a whole new man here on these streets, Chile!

He even made us do a double take. Pauly D grew some facial hair and it's honestly a good look for him.

He published this thirst trap in the Gram with the subtitle "new flex,quot; and made the ladies see it in a whole new light:

Check out. Some of the reactions to Pauly D's new look below:

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

fbq('init', '1743561565887263'); fbq('track', 'PageView');

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©