Jeffree Star responds to criticism of her new 'Cremated' eyeshadow palette

Jeffree Star faced some serious criticism on social media last week after she teased her new Cremated makeup line. Many fans were not thrilled that Star chose the Cremated name for her new product and plans to launch it in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old beauty influencer spoke about the backlash in a video on his Instagram Stories and defended his recent business decisions, explaining that everything he does always comes "from a good place."

"We're celebrating here at home. Cremado is # 2 trending right now on all of YouTube and, b * tch, I'm a little shaken," Star said. "A lot of people are talking about it, it's trending on Twitter and, Bitch, it could be the talk of the town right now. There are many positives, some negatives, because everyone wants to have their say, but, honey, let's talk about Cremated. "

Star told her fans that it has never been safe to play, and that her new product is more than just an eyeshadow palette. With shadows called Eulogy, Hearse Obituary, Angel of Death, The Morgue, Gravedigger, Embalmed, and Angel of Death, Star says her new line of smoldering Cremated eyes has "so many meanings."

Star explained that this is his art, it is his and he created it for the world. He added that it is permissible to interpret it in many different ways. Realizing himself with his 16.1 million followers, he noted that his own father was cremated, as were his two dogs who passed away last year. He added that nothing comes from a negative place in his life, and if people take it that way, then this is how they articulate things and that is what corresponds to them.

Star originally posted about their new Cremated line on Friday, May 15, and fans began voicing their objections to the new product's name and tone right away.

One fan wrote that the name did not "make it,quot; for them considering how many families have lost loved ones in the past few weeks. Another said it was "inappropriate,quot; to launch a product called Cremated at a time when thousands die.

"My mother died last year and was cremated," wrote an unhappy fanatic. "I'm upset that you would even call it a palette, is that all a joke to you since you are a millionaire?"

They added that the name was a "low shot," and while they loved Jeffree Star's makeup, they would never buy another of their products. Despite the criticism, there were plenty of Jeffree Star fans who came to his defense and told critics that there was no need to be offended by a makeup product.



