JCPenney to close nearly 30% of its stores in bankruptcy – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN BRUNO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – JCPenney plans to close nearly 200 stores this year and an additional 50 stores next year, as it seeks to use bankruptcy to change its business. But it remains to be seen if Bay Area stores would be among those closed.

The iconic retailer has yet to identify which of its 846 stores will be permanently closed. And it did not say how many of its 85,000 employees would lose their jobs as a result of the store closings. He filed for bankruptcy on Friday night and revealed his plans to close the store in presentations over the weekend.

JCPenney has several locations in the Bay Area, including stores in San Bruno, Hayward, Pleasanton, the Eastridge Mall in San Jose, Concord, Antioch, and Fairfield.

In February, the company announced plans to close six of its stores in April, but before those closings were completed, it was forced to close all of its stores due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

While JCPenney It began reopening some of the stores last week, before its bankruptcy filing on Friday night, more than 95% of its stores are still closed to shoppers due to health problems. It plans to announce about 115 more store openings on Wednesday, according to company spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan.

In a bankruptcy filing, JCPenney those store closings this year will hit 192, including the six previously announced closings. According to the presentation, he hopes to have a little more than 600 stores still open by the end of 2021.

JCPenney is the fourth national retailer to file for bankruptcy this month. On May 4, clothing retailer J. Crew filed for bankruptcy, followed by a presentation by Neiman Marcus on May 7. On May 10, Stage Stores filed for bankruptcy.

A bankruptcy does not necessarily mean that a company goes bankrupt. Many have used bankruptcy to get rid of debt and close unprofitable trades that eventually led to financial success. But not all companies that go bankrupt with the intention of staying in business survive the process.

JCPenney blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for its you need to file bankruptcy.

"Until the pandemic broke out, we had made significant progress in rebuilding our company," CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement Friday night announcing the bankruptcy, adding that the company's efforts "had already begun to bear fruit. "

"Implementing this financial restructuring plan through a court-supervised process is the best way to ensure that JCPenney will build on its more than 100-year history to serve our clients for decades to come," said Soltau.

But JCPenney's problems date back long before the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been struggling with decline across the department store sector. More consumers buy online rather than in person. The sector was also battered by the growth of large discount stores like Walmart, Target and Costco, which offer shoppers lower prices and a selection of items not found in department stores, such as groceries.

Also, JCPenney has been hit by a decade of bad decisions. Its most recent profitable year was 2010, and its net losses have totaled $ 4.5 billion since then. Sales at its stores are projected to decrease by 60% to 70% during the current fiscal year compared to last year.

Since the summer of 2011, he has reported net earnings in just five quarters, all of them in the Christmas shopping season; You couldn't make money without that increase in sales. Since early 2011, JCPenney has closed more than 20% of its stores and reduced more than 40% of its staff.

