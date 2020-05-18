Jamie Lynn Spears reveals the romantic story she wants for the Zoey 101 reboot

Yes Zoey 101 will we ever go back there are some things Jamie Lynn Spears would definitely want for reboot.

It's been over a decade since the hit series Nickelodeon hit the airwaves after its fourth and final season. Now, in the midst of new talks about a reboot, the series star already has some ideas on where Zoey Brooks would be today.

When the topic came up in the Chicks in the office podcast, the mother of two, now 29, recognized Zoey 101 I can't go back to being a "perfect PG show,quot;.

"It has to be them as young adults," he said. "You have to engage with our fans now as well as our fans at the time."

However, Zoey's ambitious personality as a teenager would carry over into adulthood.

"I think whatever she is doing, she is definitely like a boss of some kind. She is executing something of some kind," Spears described.