Jamie Lee Curtis's response to a Twitter user who called her "Broke,quot; is, in a word, iconic

"I sold Activia yogurt for seven years. It was not bankrupt."
This, dear reader, is none other than Jamie Lee Curtis. Actor, author, activist and ambassador for probiotic foods.
This weekend, the illustrious queen of the scream organized a surveillance party to Hallowe'en (2018), the reboot of his iconic 1970s slasher film, on Twitter.
Anyone with eyes can recognize the RANGE and TALENT that Jamie Lee Curtis possesses. A Twitter user expressed his love for the actor in this heartwarming Tweet:
And, as it is Twitter, someone had to trample all this precious tweet and ruin it:
But unfortunately JLC was NOT going to take this comment, and proceeded to decimate this person in less than 180 characters:
"You are a grumpy goat. I sold Activia yogurt for seven years. I was not broke."
When I read your answer:
My childhood and adolescence were filled with commercials by Jamie Lee Curtis that promised that this yogurt would promote intestinal health, which was clearly worth it!
This just goes to show that if you try to defeat Jamie Lee Curtis … you will be cremated.
