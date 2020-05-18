Home Entertainment Jamie Lee Curtis's response to a Twitter user who called her "Broke,quot;...

Jamie Lee Curtis's response to a Twitter user who called her "Broke,quot; is, in a word, iconic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
"I sold Activia yogurt for seven years. It was not bankrupt."

This, dear reader, is none other than Jamie Lee Curtis. Actor, author, activist and ambassador for probiotic foods.

This weekend, the illustrious queen of the scream organized a surveillance party to Hallowe'en (2018), the reboot of his iconic 1970s slasher film, on Twitter.

Anyone with eyes can recognize the RANGE and TALENT that Jamie Lee Curtis possesses. A Twitter user expressed his love for the actor in this heartwarming Tweet:

@jamieleecurtis, you are amazing to really embrace these movies and be involved with them for over 40 years. I don't think you even know how loved you are and how grateful the fans are for continuing to play Laurie for us. We love you!!!! #HalloweenAtHome

And, as it is Twitter, someone had to trample all this precious tweet and ruin it:

He hates horror movies … he was bankrupt and they agreed to put a #MeToo theme in the #HalloweenAtHome movie https://t.co/wTh7RF6roy

But unfortunately JLC was NOT going to take this comment, and proceeded to decimate this person in less than 180 characters:

You are a grumpy goat. I sold yogurt activia for seven years. I was not broke. https://t.co/Jl8qGdkNse

"You are a grumpy goat. I sold Activia yogurt for seven years. I was not broke."

When I read your answer:

My childhood and adolescence were filled with commercials by Jamie Lee Curtis that promised that this yogurt would promote intestinal health, which was clearly worth it!

This just goes to show that if you try to defeat Jamie Lee Curtis … you will be cremated.

