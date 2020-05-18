Jamie King seeks a restraining order against separated husband when filing for divorce

WENN / Avalon

The former & # 39; Hart of Dixie & # 39; actress reportedly She insulates herself at her Los Angeles home, while her husband of 13 years, Kyle Newman, is in Pennsylvania with their two children.

Up News Info
Jaime King She has filed for a restraining order against her separated husband as part of her divorce lawsuit.

The "Pearl Harbor" actress filed documents Monday (May 18) to end her 13-year marriage to Kyle Newman in Los Angeles, and it has now been revealed that she is also applying for a protection order against him.

Kyle reportedly self-insulates with the couple's two young children in Pennsylvania, while the actress is at her home in Los Angeles.

The couple married in 2007 after dating for two years.

