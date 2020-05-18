Jaime King files for divorce and restraining order against Kyle Newman

After more than 13 years of marriage, Jaime King has filed for divorce from the husband Kyle newman.

According to court records, the Black summer The actress filed for Newman's divorce Monday morning in Los Angeles, California. Court records also show that she has filed a temporary restraining order against him.

King and Newman have two children together, James Knight, 6 and Leo ThomasFour.

%MINIFYHTML51f593f28a6e8213e0b6555b92a58a3515%

It is still unclear whether his application has been granted, as well as what led to the filing of his divorce.

The last time King shared a snippet of his relationship with Newman on social media was on Father's Day 2019, where he shared a couple of family photos. "How were we so lucky? Happy Father's Day to the best man and dad @kyle_newman WE LOVE YOU!" she wrote on Instagram.

As for Newman, he recently shared a family selfie from a trip to Canada in February this year.