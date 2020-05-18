Jadeveon Clowney free agent rumors: Titans talk about Vic Beasley amid link with star running back

The Titans may need to rely on a Falcons outcast for the front seven hit game this season.

So far unsuccessful in the search for passer Jadeveon Clowney, general manager Jon Robinson is talking about the recent signing of Vic Beasley, the No. 8 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft who earned All-Pro honors in his sophomore year. in the league before declining ERA led to his ejection from Atlanta

Tennessee did not take a lineman or linebacker with any of his 2020 NFL Draft picks, meaning the 27-year-old could be asked to play a major role in applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks. Only one member of the Titans recorded more than five sacks in 2019, and the team traded defensive tackle Jurrell Casey to the Broncos earlier in the offseason.

"He is a guy who plays hard, he is fast, he is good length, he has some good recorded photos," Robinson said of Beasley on the team's website. "I think (head coach Mike Vrabel) can work with Vic, along with (outside linebacker coach) Shane Bowen and I really hope to take his game to another level."

MORE: Three Flaws of "The Last Dance,quot;

%MINIFYHTML7998c4b7e5c580a6e844e4e12a0cfd3217%

Clowney's full set from the edge has been more consistent than Beasley's, and the South Carolina product is younger than Beasley despite being drafted in 2014.

However, Clowney's health is perhaps a gamble that the Titans see as a red flag when faced with paying out a mega contract, and Beasley could still tap into its 2016 peak.

While Tennessee is still competing for Clowney, his leadership seems content with what he might have at Beasley.

"(He has) a set of skills that we like," said Vrabel. "A player who can run and have some speed, some explosiveness, some versatility."