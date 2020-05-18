"It's hard to call the bottom," says Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed – Up News Info

All the recent economic news seems to be bad. Retail sales have fallen off a cliff. Most companies, big and small, are struggling. Some companies already in trouble have filed for bankruptcy, and many small companies can never reopen. Unemployment set records in April and shows little sign of slowing, even as Minnesota's economy and some economies across the country begin to reopen. Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, warned last week that a prolonged recession is a legitimate threat.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve chairman and CEO Neel Kashkari voiced similar warnings in a recent conversation with Face the nation moderator Margaret Brennan. "I think a V-shaped recovery is off the table … There are some of the temporary permits that are turning into permanent job losses. And as you can see, small businesses, even here in Minneapolis, have seen restaurants that They have already announced that we are not going to reopen. That is too difficult. We are only going to close. That is what makes the recovery much longer and more difficult. "

The official unemployment number already underestimates the true effect of the virus outbreak on the labor market. Reopening some segments of the local economy can help limit further increases in unemployment as some people return to work. But as the recovery spreads, more of those temporary job losses will become permanent.

The duration of that recovery is highly dependent on consumers. The government may allow the reopening of stores and restaurants, but people will not appear in significant numbers until they feel secure in doing so. And that public confidence in your personal safety depends on better understanding and control of the spread of the coronavirus by the medical community. Economic problems cannot be addressed until the underlying scientific problems are addressed and effectively communicated to the public.

"The notion of reopening the economy depends on all of us," said Kashkari. It doesn't really depend on elected leaders when we reopen. It depends on all of us when we feel safe, when we feel safe sending my daughter back to kindergarten or taking my family to a restaurant or to the movies. Ultimately, until we are confident that medical professionals and medical infrastructure really have their arm around the virus with a vaccine or with widespread mass testing or effective therapy, it is difficult for me to see it return to normal as it is. we knew … "

At this time, much remains to be known about the coronavirus. That uncertainty will provide significant headwinds for any type of recovery. As Kashkari said, "It is difficult to call the bottom."

The economy is almost certain to be entering a recession, officially defined as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product. The first quarter saw a 4.8 percent drop, and the economic reaction to the coronavirus pandemic actually intensified in March. Analysts project that the second quarter will be much worse. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the decline could approach an annual rate of 40 percent, making it the worst decline on record. It remains to be seen how long the recession will last, but consumer confidence is low.

The overall economic outlook seems bleak. Short-term problems can become long-term problems if more is not done to help those who have been hit hard. Fortunately, there are ways that the federal government and states can smooth the landing of the economy.

For Kashkari, "Putting money directly in the hands of laid-off Americans is … the most direct way to get assistance. And then they will spend the money where they need it. If they need to use the money for rent or need to use the money for food, they're in a position to make that call instead of the government saying, well this is for food or rent. I just think the money in the pockets of people who have lost their jobs is what we need right now until we can get the health system to catch up and control this virus. "

The economy may resume growth in the third quarter of this year if consumers resume some modified version of their pre-coronavirus lives. But it will take many months, if not years, to get back to where you were before. Similarly, the unemployment rate will remain high for the foreseeable future, until employers feel the need to expand their workforce.

All of this talk about recovery ignores a possible fall or winter outbreak that experts have seen in other flu-like illnesses. Such a scenario, while not inevitable, is certainly possible. And another outbreak could be catastrophic for the economy. Meanwhile, until the scientific community learns more about the coronavirus, uncertainty will moderate any economic recovery.