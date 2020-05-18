It turns out that Kyle MacLachlan didn't like his "Sex and the City,quot; character as much as the fans

"I was mad at the character, actually."
Let's be honest: Sex and the city Men were not great.
But Charlotte's ex-husband Trey MacDougal was particularly strange.
I say this as someone who has always thought that Kyle MacLachlan is one of the most attractive men on Earth – he wouldn't touch Trey with a 10-foot pole.
On paper, he looked like Charlotte's perfect match, but was hardly desirable. His intense problems with mom don't even begin to cover everything that was wrong with him.
Kyle MacLachlan knows that Trey was no one's favorite romantic interest. In a recent interview with Page Six, he shared his thoughts on the character.
"I was mad at the character, actually," he said.
And yes, Kyle turned to the infamous cardboard baby Trey gave Charlotte when they couldn't conceive.
"I asked the writers and they said, 'Oh, it's funny,' so I said, 'OK, I'm not sure if I think about it, but it's okay.' There was definitely a side. from Trey who was a little oblivious to certain things. "
"[The viewers] had every right to be mad at me if that was the case. He was mad at me!"
Trey definitely sucked, but luckily Kyle has played many adorable characters.

