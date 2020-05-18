Israeli settler found guilty of murdering Palestinian family in 2015 arson

JERUSALEM – An Israeli settler was convicted on Monday of murdering a Palestinian couple and their young son in a racially-motivated arson attack in 2015 that angered Palestinians, prompted the condemnation of Israeli leaders, and prompted investigators to use measures of harsh interrogation normally reserved for suspected non-Jewish terrorism
The attack in the West Bank village of Duma horrified people on both sides of the conflict, and Palestinians said it revealed the sense of impunity enjoyed by Jewish extremists and Israelis dealing with laxity and leniency with that their own authorities had responded to violence perpetrated by Israeli citizens.
Amiram Ben-Uliel, 25, was convicted on Monday of planning and carrying out the firebomb, which fatally wounded Saad and Riham Dawabsheh and killed their 18-month-old son Ali. Another son, Ahmad, who was 5 years old at the time, was seriously injured but survived.
In Lod, Israel, a three-judge court found Mr. Ben-Uliel guilty of murder, attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy to commit a racially motivated crime. Prosecutors said a life sentence was mandatory in premeditated murder cases and that they would ask for more time in prison on the other charges.
Chief Prosecutor Yael Atzmon praised the verdict as a sign that "terrorism is terrorism, regardless of the identity of the perpetrators."
Palestinians and Arab citizens of Israel welcomed the verdict, but added that settler violence continued without control. Israeli human rights group Yesh Din reported in December that of more than 1,200 investigations of violence by Israeli citizens against Palestinian civilians, only 8 percent had led to allegations.
Mr. Ben-Uliel did not testify, but his lawyers did. He tried to suppress his confession, saying he had admitted the killings under duress, after 17 days of interrogation without a lawyer and subjected to severe measures that they called "torture,quot;. Other critics of Shin Bet, the domestic security agency that investigated the case, said those measures included stress positions, tight shackles and sleep deprivation.
In a mini-trial in 2018, the court set aside Mr. Ben-Uliel's initial confession, citing those pressure tactics. But he ruled her detailed later confessions admissible, including one she made on video and one she gave during a police-supervised reconstruction of the crime in Duma.
Prosecutors defended the interrogation methods, which investigators later He acknowledged that it had been "very painful,quot; for Mr. Ben-Uliel, saying that they were necessary to discover the activities of a terrorist organization before he committed other violent acts.
They accused Mr. Ben-Uliel of being a member of an extreme right-wing anarchic group known as the Revolt. Many members of the group live in unauthorized settlement positions in the occupied West Bank and ask to foment riots to bring about the collapse of Israeli democracy and replace it with a Torah-based Jewish kingdom.
In the end, the only charge with which Mr. Ben-Uliel was acquitted was that of belonging to a terrorist organization. The court cited insufficient evidence, saying that the opinions of the investigators and Mr. Ben-Uliel's friendship with a group leader were not sufficient to link him.
In a 79-page verdict, the court found that Mr. Ben-Uliel had meticulously planned the attack on July 31, 2015, motivated by Revenge for a shooting that killed a settler about a month earlier. He quoted him acknowledging that he had slipped through an olive grove and had overlooked several Palestinian houses because "when the attack is in the heart of the village there is more fear."
Using 1.5-liter bottles of grape juice as molotov cocktails, the court said that Mr. Ben-Uliel burned down a house without knowing it was empty. But in the other, the Dawabshe family lay asleep.
Neighbors who heard screaming rushed to the house and found Saad Dawabshe, 32, outside writhing on the ground, and his wife, Riham, 27, on fire. Ali was already dead.
The court said that Mr. Ben-Uliel also spray-painted "Revenge,quot; and "Long Live the Messiah,quot; on the walls of the house in Hebrew.
Witnesses said they saw two masked men watching the family burn. A teenager, whose name was not released because he was a minor at the time of the attack, A year ago, he pleaded guilty, admitting that he conspired to commit a racially motivated arson in exchange for prosecutors dropping the murder charges.
Honenu, a right-wing legal aid organization that represented Mr. Ben-Uliel, called it a "black day for the state of Israel and its citizens,quot; and said it would appeal. He said the conviction had been based on a confession obtained through torture and that such a confession "was not worth peeling a garlic."
Itamar Ben-Gvir, a right-wing politician and lawyer who represented the minor defendant in the case, said he opposed the use of torture against Israelis and Palestinians alike. "The goal is to get to the truth," he told Israeli radio. "I'm out of a school now, and I could take the students, put them in one of those basements, and get the result I want."
Mr. Ben-Uliel, wearing a white knitted cap, a surgical mask and a white shirt, sat down slumped when the verdict was announced. reading from a small book. His wife, Orian, whose testimony that her husband had never been out of bed the night of the killings was deemed incredible by the court, denounced the judges after the verdict. "What do you care if an innocent person sits in jail?" she said. "The case is full of holes. You will be remembered as a disgrace forever.
In a rare statement, the Shin Bet called the Duma attack "a serious crossing of a red line,quot; and called the verdict "a significant milestone in the battle against Jewish terror." Noting efforts to "delegitimize its operations,quot; during the trial, the agency said it would continue its mission and "fight any terror."
But Saad Dawabsheh's brother Nasr said the verdict was "unfair and insufficient," and said that Mr. Ben-Uliel should not have been the only person convicted of murder.
"We know that at least two people were involved in the crime of killing Ali, Saad and Riham," he said by phone from the court.
Still, he said he expected Mr. Ben-Uliel's punishment to be severe.
"We know that no court decision will bring Ali, Saad and Rihm back, but a harsh sentence can deter future crimes," he said.
Ahmad Dawabshe, the sole survivor of the attack, is now 9 years old and lives with his maternal grandfather, his uncle said. He comes to the hospital every four months for laser treatments that are expected to continue for years.
"He still asks," Why me? Why did they burn my family? Mr. Dawabshe said. "He saw everything and is still affected by that experience."
David M. Halbfinger reported from Jerusalem, and Adam Rasgon from Tel Aviv.
%MINIFYHTML44aebdad237df6f3cfba5463bf13420516%