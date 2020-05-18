IOS 14 leak reveals new fascinating features coming to iPhone – BGR

Ahead of the official unveiling of all the new features we can expect from iOS 14, the next big update to Apple's mobile software, a steady stream of leaks has continued to generate news in recent weeks.

One of the most recent iOS 14 leaks involves the apparent disclosure of a new AR app in the code that supports partnerships with third parties like Starbucks.

An avalanche of iOS 14 leaks has helped mess up Apple's next big mobile operating software update in recent weeks, which is probably to be expected given this year's WWDC (which will be online only for the first time. , thanks to the coronavirus pandemic) is only a little over a month away. The latest leak comes from ex TechCrunch reporter-turned-VC Josh Constine through his Product in motion newsletter, mocking a possible upcoming augmented reality app called Gobi on iOS 14 that appears to be able to read a new type of QR code (formatted with colored cones) that can open things like the Apple Watch website as well as a registration page for a Starbucks card, as well as movies within iTunes.

"Apple is embracing the camera as a utility with a new augmented reality app called Gobi and new AR features in its Find My app," writes Constine. “A source has provided me with a dump of leaked iOS 14 files, which is expected this year. They reveal Apple-branded QR codes in a new colorful format, a preview of Gobi's Starbucks partnership, and how Find My will use sound and tactile feedback to point you in the direction of your lost device. "

Here is an example of what you are talking about regarding the new QR code format, which seems to be moving away from the mostly old dot matrix format:

According to Constine, the iOS 14 code also seems to point to a shopping comparison feature that could live in this new AR app, as well as hints at things like the Starbucks discounts that might be offered, suggesting that this app might extend promotions and special experiences. users based on location.

Meanwhile, in terms of other iOS 14 secrets screwed up in this new round of leaks, we've learned that apparently new haptic sounds and comments will be used in association with the "Find My,quot; app to help users locate lost devices. "You will hear encouraging sounds when you look in the right direction, so that the lost device is & # 39; in front & # 39; from you, when you are & # 39; close & # 39; or within 'arms range', while discouraging tones suggest it's drifting off course. "Constine writes.

Check out our previous reports for other features that come with iOS 14, including mouse cursor support and the existence of iPad keyboards with trackpads. Other fun features coming to iPhone and iPad include a new Home Screen Appearance option that lets you change the appearance of a dynamic wallpaper on the iOS home screen making it a flat, dark, blurry, or standard variant. of wallpaper.

