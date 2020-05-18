iOS 13.5 GM Now Available To Developers Before Public Release – BGR

Apple started shipping the golden master version of iOS 13.5 to developers on Monday.

iOS 13.5 GM and iPadOS 13.5 GM mark the latest changes before the update is released.

We can expect to see the public release of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 within the next week.

After an interesting beta testing period that included an impromptu name change, the iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 gold master versions are now being sown for developers. iOS / iPadOS 13.4.5 was transformed into iOS 13.5 in the midst of the beta testing process when Apple introduced a new SDK in beta 3.

"IOS 13.5 Accelerates Access Code Field Access on Face ID Devices When Wearing a Face Mask and Introduces the Exposure Notification API to Support COVID-19 Contact Tracking Apps from Public Health Authorities," Read Release Notes for iOS 13.5 GM "This update also introduces an option to control the automatic prominence of video tiles in FaceTime group calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements."

Apple's iOS 13.5 GM is now available to developers, along with iPadOS 13.5 GM. We can expect the public release of the update in the coming days. Wondering if your phone or tablet supports iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5? We prepare a list below that contains all compatible devices. If your device can be found in this list then it supports the latest Apple software update:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd Generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you already know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Settings,gt; General,gt; Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Here are the full release notes from Apple:

Face ID and access code Simplified unlock process for Face ID devices when wearing a face mask

Password field is automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen when wearing a face mask

Also works when authenticating with App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes and other apps that support Face ID login Exposure notification Exposure notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracking applications from public health authorities Facetime Option to control automatic prominence in group FaceTime calls so that video tiles don't resize when a participant speaks Emergency services Option to automatically share health information and other essential information from your medical ID with emergency services when you make an emergency call (US only) This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. Addresses an issue in which users may see a black screen when trying to play videos from some websites

Fixed an issue in the shared sheet where hints and actions might not load

