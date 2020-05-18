Investigators find an off-duty Texas officer killed in a mishandled accident was intoxicated – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

An off-duty Houston police officer who died in a reverse car accident last year was intoxicated, according to an investigation led by DPS.

Officer Gizelle Solorio died in an accident around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 on I-10 W. near Sealy, Texas.

In a statement released Monday, Police Chief Art Acevedo said the department is saddened to learn of the results of the investigation into his death, saying "it showed incredible promise from the moment she was voted president of her class of training academy for assignment as an official patrol. "

"While no individual decision defines a person, all of our decisions have consequences," he wrote.

The 32-year-old joined the department in May 2017 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

Acevedo went on to say that he has emphasized to the entire department "the importance of practicing what we preach about DWI."

He also said the department has expanded psychological services, peer support services and its chaplain program to better serve the mental and emotional health of its employees.