Instagram adding guidelines for recommendations, starting with wellness and COVID-19

Instagram is launching a new Guides feature today that allows creators to select content in one location, with the first to focus on wellness content in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the early guides include one from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention called "Mental Health and COVID-19," which collects the group's content in a single, easy-to-find location. Heads Together, a mental health group, has similar Guides that compile Instagram posts that remind viewers to be nice to each other, practice self-care, and talk about how they feel.

Starting today, you can refer to the Guides, a new way to discover recommendations on Instagram. We know that people are struggling because of COVID-19, so the first Guides focus on the wellness content of respected creators and organizations. Find out more: https://t.co/nade33EfoM pic.twitter.com/AgivMXB1vk – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 18, 2020

Guides live in a separate new tab on a user's profile and aggregate multiple Instagram posts and videos with tips, comments, and advice in one place. The photos, galleries and videos linked in the Guides can come from the user's own profile or can be obtained from other creators on Instagram; When you touch a photo or video in a Guide, users are linked to the original post.

And of course the Guides can be shared both on Instagram Stories and in direct messages to other Instagram users. They will also start showing up in the Explore tab "in the coming days," the company said.

For now, the guides seem to be limited only to the wellness-focused creators and companies that Instagram has selected to launch the feature, but it's easy to imagine that Instagram will launch the tool for a much wider range of topics in the future.