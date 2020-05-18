IBC canceled due to coronavirus – Up News Info

The International Broadcasting Convention, better known as IBC, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which was scheduled to take place in Amsterdam from September 11 to 14, is one of countless industry events that have been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of the year.

In a statement, IBC CEO Michael Crimp said there are too many "many unknowns" left for the event to continue and that the decision to cancel was "enormously disappointing."

IBC features industry technology as well as featuring renowned speakers. Andy Serkis delivered a keynote speech last year, while other previous speakers have included BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie.

Below is his full statement:

Dear IBC Community:

Related story UK television and film charity launches online mental health resources during COVID-19 crisis

I hope you are safe and well as we continue to adapt to the changing world we find ourselves in. Continuing with my previous statement, I wanted to give you an update on the developments and the situation at IBC.

As described above, the IBC team has focused on evaluating and developing appropriate plans for IBC2020 this September at RAI Amsterdam.

Within these plans, it is crucial that IBC can offer a safe and successful environment. However, as governments announce the way forward, it has become clear that September is unlikely to return to (a new) normal.

It has also become apparent, through our dialogue with the IBC community, that an early decision is preferential for the industry so that it can plan for the future.

%MINIFYHTML616dc44f15387a8be124e554c417b05b15%

Right now, despite the best work of the IBC team and our Dutch colleagues, there are still many unknowns. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to offer a safe and valuable event with the expected quality of IBC.

It is also evident that the important aspects of a large-scale event like IBC will be greatly altered by social distancing, travel restrictions, masks, etc., so much so that the spirit of IBC will be compromised.

With that in mind and based on what we know at the moment, it is with a heavy heart that IBC has made the difficult decision to cancel the IBC2020 show. You may have seen IBC and IABM surveys on this topic. The evidence collected from these IBC stakeholders helps confirm this decision.

While this is very disappointing for all of us, IBC will continue to play a vital role in supporting the industry to return to normal whenever possible.

For more than 50 years, IBC has provided the central annual gathering place for the Media, Entertainment and Technology community. For example, in the coming months, IBC will continue to interact with the industry through its IBC365 digital platform. The details of our plans will follow soon.

Their views continue to help shape IBC. If you have any suggestions, questions, or concerns regarding this decision and announcement, please feel free to reach out to us using our dedicated email address: use our dedicated email address [email protected]

My best wishes to all of you at this time of unprecedented challenges and I look forward to welcoming you next year at IBC2021 in Amsterdam.

Best regards

Michael Crimp

IBC CEO