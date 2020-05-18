I once thought Chris Hemsworth was in Twilight

Not a Hemsworth Image: Getty %MINIFYHTML706d1e95e8b72929fde1de9ed3f967f817%

Twilight week Twilight week "It is an extraordinary thing to meet someone you can bare your soul and accept yourself for who you are." – Edward Cullen

My story with him Twilight Movies don't exist unless I count the time a friend and I filled my purse with miniature bottles of wine and went to a midnight screening of the final movie, which I think was called Light. However, personally, I don't count this experience as having seen a Twilight movie, since I don't remember those two hours of my life beyond my friend yelling "Take off your pants, Edward!" on screen and tripping over my Jeffery Campbell Lita boot to fall down the stairs at the AMC theater in Tallahassee, Florida.

I am recounting all of this, not to brag about how the undoubtedly impressive number of small bottles of wine I am able to sneak into a movie theater, but to explain how I got to 2014 under the assumption that Chris Hemsworth was famous because he was in Twilight. I not only saw the first Thor movie under this mistaken notion, but I also talked about "That Twilight boy whose brother is dating Miley Cyrus ”with countless friends, who must have assumed he was making some kind of strange prank and laughed indulgently.

Six years after assuming that Chris Hemsworth was world famous for his work on Twilight, a friend finally thought of asking me what I was talking about when I did the Hemsworth /Twilight Connection. The hilarity occurred when everyone in the entire world explained to me the existence of a person named Kellan Lutz. However, even to my now discerning eye, the two of them look practically indistinguishable, leaving me not quite convinced of the reality of this Lutz person, as I don't recall seeing him perform in a movie or TV show with my own eyes. Just images on Google on the phone screens of friends and strangers laughing. * If he is real, so I contend that Kellan Lutz and the best Hemsworth could play brothers in a movie more easily than some of the real Hemsworth brothers.

Here are some other actors that I'm pretty sure of Twilight sometime:

Or Kelly from Beverly Hills The former husband of 90210 or the one who was married to Brandi Glanville but met Leanne Rimes on the set of a Lifetime movie. I also can't distinguish those two men

At least one Fanning (something I vaguely remember from my wine-soaked vision, but couldn't say with any real conviction which one)

* A search for Getty images for this blog revealed that I have seen multiple appearances on film and television by Kellan Lutz.