Janelle Monáe is one of the most talented people in all of Hollywood.

The 34-year-old singer is an 8x GRAMMY-nominated musician, an actor who has been in films like "Hidden Figures," "Moonlight,quot; and "Harriet,quot; and the star of the second season of "Homecoming,quot; on Amazon. The series addresses the issues of mental health, amnesia and trauma, and Monáe says there were several challenges in portraying her character named Jackie.

"I had to play someone who has no memory, who doesn't understand who he is and how he got there," Monáe said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. “You see my character Jackie in a boat in the middle of a lake. You look at his journey towards self-discovery and his attempt to discover his identity. Every time you think you are getting closer to the truth, you get closer to the lie. There are a lot of twists and turns and twists in the plot this season. "

Monáe says she braced herself for the role by watching movies like Christopher Nolan's "Moment,quot; and "Before I Go To Sleep," starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth.

"I didn't want to play Jackie a note. I didn't want her to be disoriented all the time. After a while, what I learned is that when people lose their memory, they get frustrated that they can't remember," Monáe said. "They feel inadequate and are on the defensive."

While Monáe is relatively new to the acting game, she feels the weight and responsibility of the roles she plays and the shows and movies she chooses to participate in.

"Every time I play a role, I try to get away from a better actor," Monáe said. “I want to learn something from my scene partners. I had the best scene mates with Homecoming. Stephan James, Hong Chau, Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack. You want to be better and you want to come in ready to play and ready to sharpen your sword. "

It's always great when you connect a role with the community and with voices that historically haven't been featured. I like those roles and some things I do because I like them, they are personal, they stretch me and I want to learn about them. I'll probably do more of that as soon as we can start filming. I want to do more comedies and I never want to limit myself. "

The second season of "Homecoming,quot; hits Amazon on Friday, May 22 and watch all of DJ Sixsmith's interviews from the series "The Sit-Down,quot; here.